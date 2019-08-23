Outdoors

Man’s body recovered from Snake River in Payette County, says sheriff’s office

Authorities recovered a body Thursday evening in the Snake River, in Payette County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Around 7:30 p.m., Payette County deputies, along with the Payette County Swift Water Rescue Team responded to the area and located a male body.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene but the identity of the victim has not yet been determined, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office on Friday morning.

The Payette County Coroner Kieth Schuller is currently working on identifying the victim.

