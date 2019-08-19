Coroner IDs 21-year-old Boise man who drowned in Quinn’s Pond

How to save yourself from drowning Don't be the river’s next victim. Use the Sacramento Drowning Accident Rescue Team’s tips to save yourself from drowning. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Don't be the river’s next victim. Use the Sacramento Drowning Accident Rescue Team’s tips to save yourself from drowning.

On Monday afternoon, the Ada County Coroner’s Office identified a 21-year-old Boise man whose body was found in Quinn’s Pond on Saturday evening.

The man, whose body was found in the popular Boise swimming spot around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, has been identified as Patrick Bunguke. He was pronounced dead at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, according to a coroner’s report.

Bunguke’s cause and manner of death have not yet been determined, the report said. Both are pending toxicology results, which could take several weeks to return.

The coroner’s office and Boise Police Department are investigating Bunguke’s death as a drowning. Bunguke was last seen by family and friends on Aug. 14. On Sunday, Boise police said they believed the man’s body had been in the water for some time.

This is a breaking news report. We’ll update this story as we learn more.