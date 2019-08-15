10-year-old boy is third person to die in accident on Payette River since early July

Myths about drowning, tips to keep your kids safe around water Mike Kapuscinski, aquatics director for the Treasure Valley Family YMCA, gives specific tips for keeping children safe around swimming pools and water — and addresses myths about drowning. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Mike Kapuscinski, aquatics director for the Treasure Valley Family YMCA, gives specific tips for keeping children safe around swimming pools and water — and addresses myths about drowning.

A 10-year-old Boise boy drowned Wednesday night in a kayaking accident on the Payette River.

According to the Ada County Coroner’s Office, Maximus Samuel Hansen was involved in an accident on the South Fork of the river near Lowman. He was transported to St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center and pronounced dead at the hospital.

Details about the accident have not been released. His official cause of death is listed as freshwater drowning due to a kayaking accident.

Two people died in accidents on the Payette River in July; 44-year-old Misty Cannon Martin died in a rafting accident on July 4 and Kenneth J. Evans, 27, died in a rafting accident on July 11.