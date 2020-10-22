Rep. Lickley is serious about COVID-19, so why aren’t Adams County commissioners?

Idaho is experiencing a tremendous failure of leadership that threatens to worsen the impact of coronavirus on our public health and our economy.

The latest example comes from Adams County, where commissioners issued a resolution on Oct. 19, making clear that they’re not worried about COVID-19.

“Whereas, Adams county citizens are more than capable of self-government and controlling their lives, businesses, and decisions regarding their own health care without interference from any government agency or bureaucrat,” the resolution reads. “Whereas, We are the least regulated county in the state and have the least cases with zero death solely caused by Covid-19.”

Scott McIntosh is the Idaho Statesman’s opinion editor.

Put this in the category of “this isn’t going to age well.”

The Idaho Way newsletter A weekly roundup of opinions, commentary and your views from around the region. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“Whereas, Adams County rescinds all orders, recommendations, and restrictions put in place by policies relating to covid-19,” the resolution continues. “And we resolve that Adams County is open for business and back to normal.”

The resolution is signed by commissioners Joe Iveson, Mike Paradis and Viki Purdy. Purdy also is a Southwest District Health board member who posted on social media conspiracy theories and false information about the coronavirus.

Granted, Adams County has been fortunate to have avoided any sort of outbreak of coronavirus, with just 32 cases so far, the lowest cumulative incidence rate in the state, and two deaths.

Adams County, home to Council and New Meadows, is one of the least populated counties in Idaho, with around 4,300 people over a wide geographic area, which probably helps explain its low case numbers.

Still, it’s irresponsible to declare your county “back to normal” while there’s still a global pandemic going on and the potential for spread remains high.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Coronavirus is much deadlier than the seasonal flu, is highly contagious and is stealthy, as it has a longer incubation period and can spread before symptoms are evident.

About 30% of Adams County’s population is 65 and older, according to census numbers, putting nearly a third of the county’s population in the higher-risk category for COVID-19.

Adams County may be relatively unaffected today, but in two weeks, they could be singing a completely different tune if there’s an outbreak.

County commissioners should be sending the message that residents and visitors should continue to take precautions — wear a mask, practice social distancing, wash your hands, disinfect surfaces. We can still be “open for business” and keep our economy going if we just do these simple things. Going “back to normal” — no restrictions, no masks, no social distancing — ensures that in time there will be an outbreak.

There’s nothing special about Adams County when it comes to coronavirus. It will spread through the population just like it spreads through any other population — and it will not stop at the county line.

Twin Falls, which, as Idaho Statesman reporter Audrey Dutton documented this week, is facing an overwhelming of its health care system in the face of an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

St. Luke’s Magic Valley hospital had 39 patients with COVID-19 this week — 26% of all the patients admitted that day — according to the health system’s public data. It had more COVID-19 patients than all three hospitals in the Treasure Valley, combined.

The hospital had to cancel elective procedures to keep enough beds open. At times, as other hospitals in the region filled up, St. Luke’s Magic Valley had to refuse to take their patients; it didn’t have enough room for them, either.

Meanwhile, Coeur d’Alene’s Kootenai Health said Wednesday it is at 99% capacity as coronavirus cases, positivity rates and the number of patients requiring hospitalizations are rising in North Idaho.

Rep. Laura Lickley COVID-19 message

Idaho Rep. Laurie Lickley, R-Jerome, gets it.

On Thursday, Lickley posted an impassioned two-minute video on Twitter, imploring people to take coronavirus seriously.

“We need to own this, and we need to own this now,” Lickley said. “We cannot wait for you or your loved ones to have something serious happened to them, need immediate care and not get it.”

Lickley acknowledged that this issue has become political, but “it can no longer be political.”

“This is not a Republican or a Democrat virus, it’s a virus that affects everybody differently,” Lickley said. “Are we pro-life until we’re not? We’ve gone backwards and are thumbing our noses at the health professionals, the very health professionals we need to be working with.”

Lickley’s son contracted COVID-19, which she acknowledges in her video, and she says he is still recovering five months later. It seems to be yet another example of not caring until it affects you, which we’ve seen too many times before. Still, whatever the motivation, sending this message is important.

“I believe in your freedoms and liberties guaranteed by the Constitution and the Bill of Rights,” Lickley said. “With that freedom and liberty comes personal responsibilities, a responsibility to protect the health and safety of our neighbors, our loved ones, our friends and our communities. We must mask up, we must stay home if we feel sick, limit the number of gatherings, wash your hands, sanitize and stay six feet apart if you cannot mask up and respect the rights and the freedoms of our neighbors, loved ones and our health care systems. Step up and do the right thing. Today.”

Lickley later tweeted that she had received a message from Dr. Joshua Kern, vice president of medical affairs for St. Luke’s Magic Valley, Jerome and Wood River: “Thanks Laurie, things only getting worse here in (the Magic Valley). 40% of patients in the hospital from COVID this morning. ICU full, two deaths overnight.”

Lickley noted in her video that St. Luke’s hospital in Twin Falls is at code red, meaning emergency room patients are being diverted to Boise, which only adds to the strain on the Treasure Valley hospital system.

What if there’s an outbreak?

Similarly, if there’s an outbreak in Adams County, where would they go for treatment? There is no hospital in Adams County, only the Adams County Health Center, which has a medical director, three nurse practitioners and an array of dentists, hygienists and an optometrist. The nearest hospitals are located approximately one hour to the north and south of Council.

So if there is an outbreak in Adams County, those patients will then put a burden on other health care systems outside Adams County.

Adams County Commissioners included nothing in their resolution about actually staying safe during a pandemic. Keep in mind that places like New Meadows and Council are stopping-off places for visitors from outside Adams County, places like Ada and Canyon counties, where coronavirus is spreading. So going into a convenience store in Council or New Meadows without any restrictions, no masks, no social distancing, is just asking for community spread. That’s a sure-fire way to shut down your economy real quickly.

It’s a reckless way to go about keeping the public safe during a pandemic. It’s also a reckless way to protect your local economy.

Adams County commissioners should heed the words of Lickley.

“(COVID-19) has become political from a local to a national level, and it can no longer be political,” Lickley said. “I will own what Dr. Kern ... suggested yesterday that we as your elected officials are afraid to stay step up and take responsibility. Well today, I am stepping up and taking responsibility, and I challenge my colleagues to do the same.”

Adams County commissioners would do well to accept Lickley’s challenge and take COVID-19 seriously.