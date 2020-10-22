As hospitals near capacity, COVID-19 battle in North Idaho has reached ‘critical moment’

Coeur d’Alene’s Kootenai Health said Wednesday it is at 99% capacity as coronavirus cases, positivity rates and the number of patients requiring hospitalizations are rising in North Idaho.

“The Inland Northwest is at a critical moment in the COVID-19 pandemic,” said a press release from the hospital. “The actions of our community will determine whether Kootenai Health and other regional hospitals will have the ability to continue providing care for all types of patients in our region.”

Kootenai Health has 31 COVID-19 inpatients, with 11 of those patients requiring critical care.

The Panhandle Health District reported 72 new cases on Wednesday, bringing its total to 4,610 cases and 73 deaths. It reported a record 141 new cases Tuesday.

Officials fear that in the next few weeks, the hospital could be overwhelmed as more people experience symptoms of the virus and need medical help.

As well, with the cold and flu season upon us, it’s expected that the usual increase in illnesses and hospitalizations will stretch resources.

“The health care system is really stressed right now,” said Dr. Karen Cabell, chief executive physician at Kootenai Health.

The hospital is seeing its highest rate of positivity, 15%, since the start of the pandemic.

“Because all regional hospitals are experiencing the same situation, there will be limited opportunities to transfer patients to other facilities once at capacity,” the release said.

If there are no rooms available, Kootenai Health is looking at transferring patients to hospitals in Seattle or Portland.

Some Spokane hospitals reported Wednesday they are accepting patients.

“At this time, MultiCare Deaconess and Valley Hospital have capacity to treat patients and are prepared to care for our community,” wrote Kevin M. Maloney, MultiCare spokesman.

“At this time, local Providence hospitals have capacity to treat patients for regular and emergency needs,” according to a prepared statement. “Although our patient census is high, we remain open and available for care.”

Kootenai Health is also facing a staffing shortage because of the dramatic increase in cases, it is more difficult to find and recruit nurses.

Kootenai Health was using all but one bed Wednesday afternoon, and a lack of available beds can mean delayed health care.

“Some of them need critical care as soon as they get here,” Cabell said.

Cabell said Kootenai Health added six COVID-19 patients Tuesday night, and four more patients were admitted to critical care Wednesday morning.

Some are dealing with acute respiratory failure. Some improve quickly, but others are hospitalized longer.

“Physicians and nurses are doing an amazing job trying to accommodate every single patient,” Cabell said.

North Idahoans facing COVID-19 fatigue

She said that eight months into the outbreak of the coronavirus, there is a message she would like to impress upon the public: “Everybody is fatigued by this. People are fed up and just want it to go away. I want it to go away. Health care providers would love it if this would just go away, but it isn’t.”

Which means vigilance is important in preventing the spread of the virus.

“Wearing of face masks works if everybody participates,” Cabell said.

Lora Whalen, PHD director, agreed.

She said she knows there is COVID fatigue in the community, but there is a long ways to go before this is over.

“This is not even a marathon,” she said. “It’s a double Ironman. We’re not at the finish line yet.”

Community spread of the coronavirus is happening and could worsen if people are relaxed about following recommended safeguards.

“There is no question we need to be cautious,” Whalen said.

Whalen said health officials continue to deliver the same message and try to raise awareness that everyone plays a role in protecting public health, and in keeping businesses and schools open.

They can do that by wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, washing hands, disinfecting, avoiding crowds and avoiding travel.

“Don’t put yourself in risky situations,” she said.

She praised Kootenai Health.

“They are fighting the battle on the front lines,” Whalen said. “They are behind the COVID doors taking care of these patients that are frightened and sometimes alone.”

While some argue that the coronavirus affects a very small percentage of people, and the vast majority who get it experience minor symptoms and recover, Whalen pointed out there are 31 individuals in critical care at Kootenai Health.

“They matter,” she said.