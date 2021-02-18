Was last week’s snowstorm enough for you, Boise? Well, more is coming Thursday night

Just as the snow from last week’s storm is all melting away, more is on the way for Southwest Idaho.

A winter storm will strike the Boise area Thursday night and continue into early Friday morning, the National Weather Service said.

The storm is expected to bring 2-4 inches of snow in the lower Treasure Valley and up to 9 inches in the mountains, according to the National Weather Service in Boise.

️️ A winter storm will cross the area this evening into the early morning, spreading 2 to 4 inches of snow across the lower valleys and up to 9 inches over the mountains. Roads may be slushy or slippery during the Friday morning commute, so go slow & use caution!#idwx #orwx pic.twitter.com/3bnbRnMIe3 — NWS Boise (@NWSBoise) February 18, 2021

A winter weather advisory was issued for Boise from 5 p.m. Thursday until 5 a.m. Friday. Snow will start falling at about 8-9 p.m. and last until about 4 a.m., the Weather Service told the Statesman.

Temperatures are expected to stay at or below freezing, so rush hour on Friday morning could be slushy and slick, the Weather Service said. Most of the snowfall should be done before people start getting on the roads in the morning.

“Main roads are expected to be slushy or wet during the morning commute. Less traveled roads will still be snow-covered and slippery,” the National Weather Service said on Twitter. “Slow down, use caution and allow extra travel time.”

The largest snowfall of this winter, by far, covered the Treasure Valley last week. Nearly 10 inches of snow fell at the Boise Airport between Thursday and Saturday afternoon, the Statesman previously reported.

It was the eighth-highest total for a two-day storm since 1892, and Friday’s snowfall total set a record for snow on that date.