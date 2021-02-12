Snowy roads, car crashes cause police closures of I-184 Connector near downtown Boise

Commuters, take note.

Boise police temporarily closed the Interstate 184 inbound and outbound Connector near downtown on Friday morning because of several crashes and cars sliding off the road.

No serious injuries were reported.

As of 7:30 a.m., crews were en route to treat and clear the road so it could be reopened, according to a series of tweets by the department. Around 8:40 a.m., the Boise Police Department tweeted that inbound Connector was reopening, though the outbound Connector was still closed and being treated.

Just before 9:30 a.m., Boise police announced on Twitter than all lanes for the Connector were treated and reopened.

Police warned of snowy and icy conditions for anyone on the roads Friday morning and reminded all drivers to slow down, buckle up and keep windows clear of snow and ice.

Idaho State Police also said in a tweet that troopers were called out to several car crashes and slide-offs Friday morning on I-84 between Boise and Meridian.

As of 6 a.m. Friday, the National Weather Service in Boise measured over two inches of snowfall overnight at the Boise Airport.