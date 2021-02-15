Ada County Highway District says crews worked ‘around clock’ to treat roads after snow

The Ada County Highway District says road crews worked “around the clock” starting Friday morning to treat roads covered in the big snowstorm that arrived Thursday.

On Monday, crews began again to treat the roads starting at 2 a.m., the agency said in a news release.

The Boise Airport received nearly 10 inches of snow in the storm that ended Saturday — the eighth-highest total for a two-day storm since records began in 1892.

ACHD was criticized for inadequate plowing during the “snowmageddon” winter of 2016 and 2017 that brought record snowfall and little immediate melting. That storm prompted Boise and Meridian to declare states of emergency and to get the Idaho National Guard to help clear the cities’ roads. The district later purchased additional equipment to be better prepared for the next heavy snowstorm.

The district on Monday said it has been using 46 plow trucks to clear the roads and 64 de-icing vehicles to spread salt and magnesium chloride. ACHD said it doubled operators on routes that received the heaviest snowfall in the western and northern parts of Ada County.

The district is asking the public to help with its stormwater runoff by ensuring that storm drains remain clear of debris.