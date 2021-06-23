Here we go again. ‘Significant weather advisory’ warns of more high winds in Boise area

The National Weather Service issued a “significant weather advisory” on Wednesday evening for multiple counties in Southern Idaho.

The advisory, which is in effect until 7:15 p.m., notes that parts of Ada, Canyon, Boise, Elmore and Owyhee counties should expect “gusty outflows,” with winds up to 50 mph, according to a tweet from the National Weather Service’s Boise office. The high winds may cause “blowing dust.”

Shortly before 7:30 p.m., the NWS warned of 40-50 mph wind gusts for northern Ada, southwestern Boise and northeastern Canyon counties.

The NWS then sent out another “significant weather advisory” for central Canyon, northwestern Owyhee and northeastern Malheur counties until 7:45 p.m, citing the potential for half-inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph.

A Significant Weather Advisory has been issued for parts of Ada, Canyon, Boise, Elmore, and Owyhee counties until 7:15 PM MDT. Gusty outflow winds 40-50 mph may result in blowing dust. #IDwx pic.twitter.com/J22AEBpKrS — NWS Boise (@NWSBoise) June 24, 2021

Blustery winds blew across much of Southern Idaho on Tuesday evening, reducing visibility to 1 mile around Boise and causing damage to trees. In Gem County, where winds gusted up to 70 mph, a camper was killed after a tree fell on the vehicle she was sheltering in.