‘Pull aside, stay alive!’ Dust storm, high winds strike Boise area

A dust storm blew through Boise on Tuesday evening. ccripe@idahostatesman.com

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

A dust storm and high winds struck the Boise area on Tuesday evening — leading to a “severe” emergency alert from the National Weather Service.

“Be ready for sudden drop to zero visibility. Pull aside, stay alive!” the alert read.

The dust storm warning began at 7:14 p.m. It covered Ada County, southwestern Boise County, Payette County, Canyon County and southwestern Gem County. The alert was in effect till 7:45 p.m. High winds and dust hit East Boise about that time.

At 7:12 p.m., a wall of dust was moving at 50 mph in the western Treasure Valley, according to the NWS. Wind exceeded 60 mph. Interstate 84 was expected to have low visibility.

High winds were expected all day, and the storm is a prelude to a different rare event coming this weekend — a wave of unusually high temperatures.

Here is a video of the dust near Lake Lowell this evening! #idwx #orwx pic.twitter.com/F4wHv6hXXI — NWS Boise (@NWSBoise) June 23, 2021