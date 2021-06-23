Hundreds still without power in Southwest Idaho after wind and dust storm

Hundreds around the Treasure Valley and Southwestern Idaho were still without power Wednesday after Tuesday’s wind and dust storm.

As of 8:30 a.m., Idaho Power’s outage map showed several smaller reported outages affecting chunks of Ada and Canyon counties, along with an outage affecting over 100 people residing just north of Interstate 84 near the Boise Airport.

Two of the larger outages were farther away from the Boise area.

Over 270 residents of Homedale were without power Wednesday morning. Idaho Power’s outage map showed that 427 people near Cascade and 133 people around Idaho City and areas around the Lucky Peak Reservoir were without power.

Southwest Idaho saw wind speeds exceeding 60 miles per hour in some areas during a dust storm Tuesday evening. The winds were enough to prompt an emergency alert from the National Weather Service in Boise warning people in the area to be ready if visibility quickly dropped to zero.

Many took to social media to document the storm, as area residents posted photos of downed trees and videos of the dust flowed into the valley.