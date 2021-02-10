Snowstorms plow toward Idaho ahead of Presidents Day weekend. Boise? It will get rain

Residents of the Treasure Valley can expect precipitation in the coming days, but if you are dreaming about a snowball fight, you’ll have to head to higher elevations.

The National Weather Service in Boise says the first of several winter storms will arrive Thursday and bring rain and snow to the region. Lower elevations — such as Boise, Nampa and much of the valley — might see some snowfall mixed in with rain, but there likely won’t be any accumulation.

Nearby mountains will see moderate snowfall accumulate from Thursday into Friday. The NWS issued a winter weather advisory that will be in effect from around 11 a.m. Thursday until Friday evening for higher elevations to the northeast of Boise, including at Bogus Basin.

Ski mountains in Idaho are in good shape heading into Presidents Day weekend. Bogus, Brundage Mountain, Tamarack and Pomerelle Mountain are among the winter sports destinations that could each see around 6-10 inches of snow between Wednesday night and Friday evening, according to the NWS.

Subsequent winter storms could hit the region Saturday and early next week, but temperatures in Boise and the valley mean the precipitation likely will be rain.