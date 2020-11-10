Boise set a snow record on Sunday, and mountains could see another 2 feet this weekend

Three days after setting a high temperature record, the Boise area set a new weather record — this time for snow.

On Sunday, Boise beat the existing snowfall record for Nov. 8 by a long shot when 2.7 inches of snow fell throughout the day, according to the local branch of the National Weather Service. The previous record of 0.4 inches was set in 2000.

The bulk of the snow — 1.5 inches — fell before sunrise, but another inch accumulated before noon. Dustings of 0.1 inches in the afternoon and evening rounded out the record total.

Stephen Parker, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Boise, told the Statesman the snowfall wasn’t out of the ordinary for this time of year despite setting a record.

“Sometimes records are just waiting to be broken, so to speak,” he said, adding that snowfall records for other early to mid-November dates are similar to Sunday’s. “It just happened that the 8th hadn’t had a good snowfall.”

Idaho’s mountains also accumulated a fair amount of snow on Sunday, with Bogus Basin Mountain Recreation Area reporting 9 inches.

Parker said more snow is on the way this week, though it won’t accumulate as much as it did on Sunday.

“Friday or Saturday we could get some more snow before it turns over to rain,” Parker said, “but probably only about half an inch or so.”

Temperatures will warm slightly over the weekend, with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. The warmer temperatures mean most of the valley’s precipitation will be rain, though the mountains could see 1-2 feet of snow.

“It’s just a cold, rainy, stay-inside kind of weekend,” Parker said.

