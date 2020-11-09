Dog attacked by mountain lion as Idaho family visits hot springs near Craters of the Moon

A mountain lion attacked and likely killed a family’s dog as they visited a hot springs near the Wood River Valley, according to a news release from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

On Thursday evening, the family was visiting Wild Rose Hot Springs, which is on private property near the Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve on U.S. 20. They had small dogs with them, and described a mountain lion grabbing one of the dogs and fleeing. The dog’s body has not been found.

Mountain lions have attacked and killed several domesticated animals in the Wood River Valley since last December. In January, officials with the Magic Valley Region of Fish and Game told the Statesman they’d had an unusual amount of mountain lion sightings and attacks. Mountain lions killed at least three dogs in the area in December 2019. In August, a mountain lion killed a horse near Hailey.

Officials urged anyone who encounters a mountain lion to avoid running from the animal. Instead, slowly back away while maintaining eye contact. Attacks and sightings can be reported to Fish and Game’s Magic Valley Region office at (208) 324-4359.