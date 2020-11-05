After a record warm day Thursday, Boise will see major cold snap – and possible snow

After a stretch of unseasonably warm temperatures — including a record high temperature on Thursday — Boise will plunge into colder weather this weekend, with multiple cold fronts bringing the possibility of snow showers into next week, according to forecasts from the local branch of the National Weather Service.

On Thursday afternoon, the National Weather Service recorded a temperature of 74 degrees, breaking the previous record of 73 for Nov. 5, which was set in 1975. NWS meteorologist Bill Wojcik said in a phone interview that the average high temperature in Boise this time of year is in the mid- to low-50s.

A string of approaching cold fronts will quickly bring the Treasure Valley back down to typical temperatures, with the first storm approaching from the Pacific Northwest on Friday. That system will divert to the southwest, but on Saturday another cold system is headed to Southwest Idaho from western Canada.

“By (Saturday) afternoon, we could see some precipitation develop,” Wojcik said.

High temperatures Saturday are going to be in the mid-50s, and by Sunday they’ll dip into the 40s.

“Showers will continue over the area through Sunday,” Wojcik said. ”Snow levels continue to drop. By Sunday morning, (they’ll be) down to valley floors, so whatever precipitation we get on Sunday could be snow.”

Wojcik said snow could accumulate a little in the Treasure Valley on Sunday. Chilly temperatures on Monday — the forecast high is only 37 — could help any snow or ice stick around.

Yet another low-pressure system will approach from western Canada on Tuesday or Wednesday, bringing with it the possibility of more snow. Temperatures will remain colder than average next week, Wojcik said.

“Winter is going to feel like it’s going to be here come the end of the weekend,” he said.