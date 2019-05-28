Boise has seen nearly double its average rainfall for May, adding to a historic year

Watch: Funnel cloud appears in Payette County Funnel clouds were reported in Southern Idaho on Monday, May 20, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Funnel clouds were reported in Southern Idaho on Monday, May 20, 2019.

For the past several weeks, the Treasure Valley has been hit with storm after storm, making for an exceedingly soggy May and adding to an already-wet year.

By Tuesday, precipitation in the Boise area was almost double the average for May. The recent spate of storms has dropped 2.62 inches of rain, whereas 1.39 inches is the monthly average, according to the National Weather Service.

In the last five days, the NWS measured half an inch of rainfall at its Boise office near the airport, said meteorologist Chuck Redman.

The Memorial Day showers were enough to push the Valley’s year-to-date precipitation totals to historic levels. In a tweet last week, the NWS reported 2019 had the third-highest rain totals on the record books for Boise. By Tuesday, 2019 moved up to second-rainiest year on record with a total of 10.71 inches. The rainiest recorded year was in 1896, when 12.81 inches of precipitation fell by May 28.

“We don’t start drying out until early next week,” Redman said in a phone interview.

Expect thunderstorms across the region through Friday, as well as brief, heavy rainfall and possible hail. As for the funnel clouds that formed in southwest Idaho? It’s too soon to tell if we’ll see more, Redman said.

“We still have the same (storm) pattern over us,” he said. “But it’s not as conducive as what we had yesterday.”