Amid cool, stormy weather — and third-wettest year on record — Boise pools to open Friday

Myths about drowning, tips to keep your kids safe around water Mike Kapuscinski, aquatics director for the Treasure Valley Family YMCA, gives specific tips for keeping children safe around swimming pools and water — and addresses myths about drowning. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Mike Kapuscinski, aquatics director for the Treasure Valley Family YMCA, gives specific tips for keeping children safe around swimming pools and water — and addresses myths about drowning.

Boise’s school year ends on Friday, and that’s the day that city pools will open.

But forecasters say it’s likely to be a drizzly, cool Memorial Day weekend, with temperatures likely not cracking 70. If your lawn needs to be mowed, you might want to do it Thursday, because it could be awhile before the grass isn’t soggy.

There’s a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms on Thursday afternoon, and the odds only grow through the weekend.

“We’re not looking at heavy rain, just some showers,” National Weather Service meteorologist Steven Parker said Wednesday.

There’s a 50-60 percent chance of rain Friday through Sunday, and a 70 percent chance on Monday. Forecast models are showing .03 inches Friday, .05 inches Saturday, and .1 inches both Saturday and Sunday.

That added precipitation will come on top of what has already been an extremely wet winter and spring for Boise: We rank No. 3 in the record books for Jan. 1 to May 21, NWS records show. The 10.23 inches of precipitation in that span is 4.42 inches above normal.

Geese and ducks can float across some sections of the parking lots at Ann Morrison Park due to minor flooding this month. Katy Moeller kmoeller@idahostatesman.com

Boise pools

All of the city pools are scheduled to open at 1:30 p.m. Friday — well, weather permitting.

General admission is $2 for those 11 and younger, $2.50 for 12 to 17, $3.75 for adults, and free for 65 and older. Season swim passes for children up to 17 are $20 for Boise residents ($31 for nonresidents).

Here’s a list of locations:

Meridian Community Pool

The Meridian community pool is opening on Friday, May 31, according to the pool’s website. It will be open from 1 p.m.-8 p.m. that day. Free admission Friday only. Open swim the rest of that weekend will be from 2 p.m.-9 p.m.

Nampa’s Lincoln Pool

The pool’s opening day is Saturday, June 1, the pool’s website shows. Pool hours are 1 p.m.-4:45 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Sunday. Lakeview Water Park also opens on June 1. Hours will be 1 p.m.- 4:45 p.m. and 6 p.m.-8:45 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

Roaring Springs

Roaring Springs Water Park opened on May 11. But the water park’s online calendar shows that it was closed last weekend due to weather and will be closed this Saturday, Sunday and Monday as well.

Roaring Springs will be open 3 p.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, through Friday, May 31, the calendar shows. Season passes are $159, plus tax (primary pass) and $129 plus tax (secondary pass).

Bogus Basin

Summer operations at Bogus Basin Mountain Recreation Area start this Saturday. Preseason hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. On Thursday, June 20, hours will expand to 11 .am.-7 p.m. seven days a week.

The site offers a variety of activities, including Glade Runner Mountain Coaster, rides on the Deerpoint Chairlift and the Shafer Butte Minging Co gem-panning station. Mark your calendar: The Bogus Fest music festival is June 21-22, and the Boise MTN Bike Festival is Aug. 24.

Biking and hiking trails at Bogus are not yet open due to snow on the mountain.