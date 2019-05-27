BREAKING: Tornado warning issued for parts of Elmore, Owyhee counties

National Weather Service

A tornado warning has been issued for southeastern Elmore County and northeastern Owyhee County until 4:15 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Tornado Warning including Hammett ID until 4:15 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/dwWf66sOdi — NWS Boise (@NWSBoise) May 27, 2019

At 3:50 p.m., a severe thunderstorm, capable of producing a tornado, was located near Hot Springs Creek Reservoir, or 10 miles northwest of Glenns Ferry, moving south at 15 mph. Quarter-sized hail is expected.

“Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter,” according to the weather service. “Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.”

Severe thunderstorm warnings will remain in place for the Twin Falls area and parts of Elmore County, about 20 miles southeast of Glenns Ferry. Wind gusts are expected to reach 60 mph and hail is expected, according to the NWS.