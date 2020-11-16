This Boise nonprofit wants to give away 500 bicycles to kids. But it needs your help.

The Boise Bicycle Project has been giving away bicycles to children at the holidays since 2007. That first year, the nonprofit gave away more than 65 bikes to kids in need.

In 2020, Boise Bicycle Project is facing some challenges during its holiday giveaway. Jimmy Hallyburton, founder and executive director, said he’s not sure they’ll be able to give away the 500 bikes they want to without help from the community.

During typical years, hundreds of volunteers work together closely at the nonprofit’s shop to repair donated bikes and pair them with children who share their ages, heights and dream bikes. On pickup day, in addition to a bike, kids get a helmet — which volunteers make sure fit properly — and a lock.

In a normal year, the endeavor costs about $15,000, Hallyburton said, and requires the work of dozens of volunteers, many of whom are older, and are at a higher risk of getting severely ill if they contract the coronavirus. This year, he estimates it will cost at least double that, to accommodate safety gear, tents and other things required to give away bikes during a pandemic, but without many of the usual volunteers.

Bikes are needed now more than ever, he said.

We Rebuild newsletter Get a weekly look at our return to growth in a pandemic-stricken world. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“One of the things we’re noticing this year is that, especially with schools and some of our other community centers closed, there is a huge need for bicycles right now,” Hallyburton said by phone. “Kids, they’re not doing P.E., they’re not doing recess, they’re not doing after-school programs. Studies have shown bicycles really have the opportunity to play a huge role in both physical and mental health for kids, and a lot of kids getting referred to us need some kind of escape.”

Organizers have had some success getting people involved remotely. Columbia Bank has paid for shops around the city to help fix up donated bikes. Others are working with Central District Health to figure out how to prepare baked goods in a safe way that can be given out to children. Some people are fixing up bikes in their own garages.

Most urgently, the nonprofit needs more bikes — particularly ones that are “gently used,” Hallyburton said, either requiring less repair or that people can fix up at home before dropping off.

The project also needs money for supplies and people able to donate time. Businesses willing to sponsor specific needs would be helpful, Hallyburton said.

To donate a bike, money or your time, visit boisebicycleproject.org or email Hallyburton at jimmy@boisebicycleproject.org.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER