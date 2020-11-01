This tradition won’t be in the Statesman for the 1st time since 1957. How you can still help

Soroptimist International of Boise has distributed Christmas gifts to community members since 1944, when the organization started creating gift baskets for those in need in 1944, said longtime member Shirley Biladeau. This year will be the first year its Christmas wish list will be published on Amazon instead of in the pages of the Idaho Statesman due to the pandemic. Courtesy of Soroptimist International of Boise

During any other year, during any other time, you’d see a long list of items in the pages of the Thanksgiving Day edition of the Idaho Statesman. The list would outline Christmas gifts needed for some of our most vulnerable people in the Treasure Valley: our seniors at long-term care facilities and local foster children.

Not so this year.

Like so many other events and traditions, that won’t be happening in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

As COVID-19 cases continue to skyrocket in Idaho and to keep people safe, the organizers at Soroptimist International of Boise knew they had to alter their tradition going back to 1957, when their annual Holiday Project gift drive began as it operates today. But the origins of the project go back in time more than even that: The organization starting giving gift baskets to residents in need in 1944, Treasurer and Holiday Project coordinator Shirley Biladeau told me in a phone interview.

In any normal year, members of the group, which has been actively promoting the advancement of girls and women in Boise for 80 years, would gather gift wish lists from about a dozen local senior living facilities and from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare for foster children. That massive list — usually over 2,000 items for 700 to 800 Idahoans — will now have a new home, at least for this year: Amazon’s Wish List.

Residents normally would go shopping for items on the list, and drop them off to Holiday Project organizers in person. To keep donors and organizers safe and to limit person-to-person contact so people do not get sick, that process will now happen virtually.

Starting today, anyone who would like to donate to this year’s gift drive can go to https://soroptimistboise.org/holiday from the safety of their home, and the gifts will be shipped to a collection site in Boise. That’s where the Soroptimist members will be busy sorting and distributing the gifts — socially distanced, of course — to their rightful places and happy faces in our community.

As a Soroptimist International of Boise member since 2005, Biladeu has seen just how much these small tokens of kindness mean to those who receive the community’s gifts.

“They are typically very modest requests like pair of sweatpants or a BSU sweatshirt, or a blanket,” she said. “Sometimes it’s just underwear and socks. For the children, many times it’s toys or many times gift cards. We have plenty of opportunities for folks to participate.”

We have until Dec. 6 to access and fulfill the requests on the Amazon Wish List online. If online shopping isn’t for you, Soroptimist will accept donations through PayPal (instructions are available on the Soroptimist website) or you may mail a check to: Holiday Project, Soroptimist International of Boise, P.O. Box 8885, Boise, ID 83707.

All you need to do is designate how you would like the funds to be distributed, either for seniors or foster kids. Undesignated money will be used as needed.

The organization can also use $25 gift cards to places like Walmart, Target, Fred Meyer, Dutch Bros., Wahooz Family Fun Zone, T.J. Maxx, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Zumiez, Urban Air Adventure Park, among others. Those cards can also be sent to the P.O. Box for distribution.

Have any other questions? Email siboise@soroptimist.net or call 986-200-2675, and the folks at the organization will get you squared away.

While the Holiday Project will transition all online this year and the list won’t appear in the Statesman as it has for decades, it’s my sincere hope the community will rally around such a worthy cause and provide much needed smiles to those who have already been through so much this year.

Biladeau said she has many fond memories delivering gifts to long-term care facility residents and knows this year will still bring so much joy to so many. Many people they visit might not have anything to open on Christmas without the Holiday Project, she said.

“They say, ‘this person didn’t even know me and they gave me a gift,’ and it just gives me goosebumps,” she said. “They know someone cared about them.”