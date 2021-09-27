Former Rep. von Ehlinger arrested in Georgia — more than 2 weeks after Idaho charges

This is a breaking news story. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates.

To sign up for breaking news alerts, click here.

Aaron von Ehlinger, the former Idaho state representative facing a rape charge, has been arrested.

Von Ehlinger was arrested around 11:30 p.m. Saturday in Georgia and booked into the Clayton County Jail in Jonesboro, which is south of Atlanta. Jail records indicate he is being held on a fugitive from justice charge.

The former state representative, who resigned in April, faces two felony charges in Ada County’s 4th District Court — rape and sexual penetration with a foreign object. Von Ehlinger had a warrant issued for his arrest on those charges on Sept. 9.

Spokespeople for the Ada County Sheriff’s Office and the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed to the Idaho Statesman that von Ehlinger was arrested over the weekend.

The Idaho Way newsletter A weekly roundup of opinions, commentary and your views from around the region. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Von Ehlinger, a former representative for Idaho’s 6th House District, is accused of sexually assaulting a legislative intern in March. Von Ehlinger has denied any wrongdoing and said the actions between him and the woman were consensual.

The woman testified in front of an Idaho House ethics committee, which recommended he be expelled from his seat for conduct unbecoming of a House member. He resigned shortly after the ethics committee hearing.

It was not immediately known why von Ehlinger was arrested in Georgia, though the former representative graduated from the University of Alabama, according to his legislator information page.