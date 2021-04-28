Idaho lawmaker accused of sexual misconduct, his accuser testify at House ethics committee

Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, R-Lewiston, sits before the Ethics and House Policy Committee for a hearing over an ethics complaint regarding an allegation of sexual misconduct Wednesday in the Lincoln Auditorium at the Idaho Capitol. doswald@idahostatesman.com

An Idaho lawmaker facing an allegation of sexual assault testified in front of a panel of House representatives Wednesday, saying he doesn’t know of any written rule he violated.

The Ethics and House Policy Committee on Wednesday began its public hearing over an ethics complaint brought by House Republican leaders against Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, R-Lewiston, which states he may have engaged in “conduct unbecoming” of the House. The ethics committee found probable cause that von Ehlinger committed “inappropriate sexual conduct.”

The questions largely revolved around whether it was inappropriate to date or engage in sexual contact with members of the staff at the Idaho Capitol, not around the issue of consent. Committee members said they’re evaluating whether any sexual contact was inappropriate for a House member. They avoided questions on whether the contact was consensual as a criminal matter.

House leaders filed the ethics complaint after an allegation that von Ehlinger forced oral sex on a 19-year-old intern. The Boise Police Department has a separate, open investigation into the allegation, according to BPD. The police report lists the offense as rape. Von Ehlinger has publicly denied the allegation.

House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, said he believed Republican leaders were “duty-bound” to bring the complaint forward given the seriousness of the allegation. The hearing will continue Thursday.

“We brought this complaint to protect the integrity of the Idaho House of Representatives,” Bedke said, “not only of those who serve here today but also of every person who has ever been elected or will be elected to the Idaho House of Representatives.”

House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, answers a line of questioning during testimony to the Idaho Ethics and House Policy Committee as to when he was alerted of possible misconduct by Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger. The hearing, regarding allegations of sexual misconduct, convened Wednesday, April 28, 2021 in the Lincoln Auditorium at the Idaho Statehouse in Boise. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com

Edward Dindinger, von Ehlinger’s attorney, said the Lewiston Republican was “completely innocent of any wrongdoing in this matter” and told the committee that it was an “overreach” to his constitutional rights to base an ethics complaint off of an unspoken rule.

Dindinger also called a polygraph expert as a witness. Dindinger emphasized that von Ehlinger took three polygraph tests and passed all three. The federal government has stated that polygraph results should generally be excluded as evidence partly due to their unreliability, according to the Department of Justice.

Intern testifies in concealed location at public meeting

Ethics committee members also subpoenaed the 19-year-old accuser, who was referred to as Jane Doe and testified from a concealed location in a closed-off corner of the auditorium behind black curtains. She reiterated her previous statement to police that von Ehlinger forced her to perform oral sex, and that she had said, “No.”

When asked whether she wanted to say anything else, Doe said she struggled to find the words for how having to testify impacted her.

“How do I explain that right before I got here, I was late because I was panicking on the floor, vomiting on myself in the bathroom and calling my mom because I’m terrified. How do I explain that to the committee?” she said with her voice trembling. “But I don’t blame you. I forgive you. You’re doing your job. And I am, too.”

Dindinger tried to ask the woman questions relating to forgetfulness or discrepancies in details, such as the exact date of the alleged assault. Doe said the first report, retold by Sergeant at Arms Kim Blackburn, was off by one day initially.



When he was cut off, he said he believed the questions were relevant to whether she was a credible witness.

Throughout the hearing, sneers were heard from Reps. Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley, and Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, behind the designated press desk. Later in testimony, Moon and Giddings described von Ehlinger as a “gentleman.”

Doe was asked about confronting Giddings, who shared information publicly that identified her.

“I told her she put my safety, my son and I in jeopardy,” Doe said. “I told her she’s a horrible person. Why would she do this to me. What did I do? She’d never even met me.”

Annie Hightower, one of Doe’s attorneys and from the Idaho Coalition Against Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence, told reporters on Tuesday that her client was promised she would not incur any more harm by reporting the alleged crime. She criticized state legislators for naming the woman, who she said was harassed and bullied afterward.

“Let me be clear, sexual assault is not a right or a left issue, and this behavior is absolutely appalling,” Hightower said. “And it sends a clear message to other Idahoans who experienced sexual violence that some of your elected officials don’t believe your voice, your report or your well-being matters.”

Dindinger said House rules would permit an expulsion only if von Ehlinger committed a felony. He directed von Ehlinger not to answer questions about the night of the alleged sexual assault under the Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.

Erika Birch, an attorney for the accuser, said the woman’s attorneys wanted to keep the line of questioning relevant so as not to retraumatize her. Dindinger said he felt like he had to argue with “my hands tied behind my back” because he couldn’t broach the issue of consent and the sexual assault allegation.

Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, a member of the committee, said the ethics committee members were focused solely on whether the sexual contact — which von Ehlinger admitted to — was unbecoming conduct. They were not evaluating whether a crime was committed, he said.

“So I’m sorry, I disagree with where the defense counsel is headed,” Crane said.

Several state legislators were called to testify in front of the committee, including Rep. Chad Christensen, R-Iona.

Christensen said Doe interned for him. He said she told him that von Ehlinger had forced himself on her and masturbated on her stomach. Christensen, who previously served in law enforcement, said he advised her to follow through with filing a police report.

More women made ‘uncomfortable’ by von Ehlinger, witnesses say

House Caucus Chair Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett, in her testimony to the ethics committee, recalled that a lobbyist told her von Ehlinger followed her to the bathroom during a reception. Blanksma said she was told that another senator had run interference for the lobbyist when she tried to get away from him.

“She was frustrated, and from what I saw, she was scared,” Blanksma said, describing the lobbyist when she informed Blanksma.

Carrie Maulin, chief House clerk, recalled a conversation she had with a clerk she supervised. Von Ehlinger had asked the clerk out on a date, she said. Maulin said she helped the clerk write the email she sent to von Ehlinger, in which she told him she was married and uncomfortable having dinner alone with him.

Maulin said every legislator has “some hiring and firing power” over staffers — and that clerks are taught to refer to legislators by their title as a sign of respect.

“Every staffer that works for the Idaho House of Representatives is subordinate to the legislators that make up the House of Representatives,” Maulin said. “Our function and job for all of us is to provide service to the legislators that are in that legislative session.”

The committee also heard testimony from a former security guard who said she had a sexual encounter with von Ehlinger.

House leaders said they believe a line shouldn’t be crossed with respect to dating in the Statehouse between House members and staffers.

“I think that we’re always expected to present ourselves as well as possible because we have a constituency to represent,” Blanksma said.

Blanksma said she directed Rep. James Holtzclaw, R-Meridian, who previously faced sexual harassment allegations, to speak to von Ehlinger. Holtzclaw said he was trying to save von Ehlinger from any “anguish” in the future.

Holtzclaw said he told von Ehlinger “just to be careful” and that it “would not be a good idea to date anyone in the Capitol.”

The ethics committee will meet again at 10 a.m. Thursday for public deliberations after the testimony.

Under House rules, four out of five ethics committee members can recommend expelling a representative based only on “a finding beyond reasonable doubt that misconduct involves commission of a felony or use of public office for pecuniary gain.” They can also recommend a reprimand or censure.

Doe’s attorneys said they want von Ehlinger to be held accountable.

”He is here to represent the citizens of Idaho, and I do not believe that is becoming conduct of an elected official,” Hightower said. “The House needs to do the right thing here.”