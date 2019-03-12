Idaho governor makes appointments to transportation board, oil and gas commission

Idaho Gov. Brad Little on Monday announced two appointments to the Idaho Transportation Board and one appointment to the Idaho Oil and Gas Conservation Commission.

Jim Thompson, of Sandpoint, and Robert Hoff, of Idaho Falls, will serve on the transportation board representing districts one and six, respectively.

Thompson is a heavy construction manager with more than 30 years of experience in construction, including owning his own company. He is a registered civil engineer in Idaho and California and a graduate of the University of Idaho.





Thompson replaces Jim Coleman, of Hayden, whose term expired Jan. 31. He has served on the board since 2007.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Idaho Statesman

Hoff is a pilot who owns and operates an aviation business at the Idaho Falls Airport. He served on the Idaho Aeronautics Board from 1998 to 2012. Hoff graduated from the Idaho State Technical School.

Hoff fills a vacant position on the board.

Idaho’s Oil and Gas Commission appointee

Betty Coppersmith, of Eagle, will serve on the Idaho Oil and Gas Conservation Commission.

She retired in 2016 after a 30-plus year career working for Chevron, Texaco Exploration and Production, Inc., and other energy companies. Coppersmith received her MBA from California State University-Bakersfield and her bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M University.

Coppersmith replaces Kevin Dickey who resigned in January at the request of Gov. Little due Dickey’s purchase of stock from an oil and gas company doing business in Idaho.

“All of these individuals are well qualified for the boards and commissioners on which they will serve,” Little said in a news release. “I appreciate their eagerness to step up and serve the people of Idaho.”