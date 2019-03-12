State Politics

Idaho governor makes appointments to transportation board, oil and gas commission

By Cynthia Sewell

March 12, 2019 10:02 AM

Highlights from Brad Little’s first State of the State Address

On Monday, January 7, Gov. Brad Little gave his first State of the State Address focusing on education, health care, public safety, transportation and more.
By
Up Next
On Monday, January 7, Gov. Brad Little gave his first State of the State Address focusing on education, health care, public safety, transportation and more.
By

Idaho Gov. Brad Little on Monday announced two appointments to the Idaho Transportation Board and one appointment to the Idaho Oil and Gas Conservation Commission.

Jim Thompson, of Sandpoint, and Robert Hoff, of Idaho Falls, will serve on the transportation board representing districts one and six, respectively.

Thompson is a heavy construction manager with more than 30 years of experience in construction, including owning his own company. He is a registered civil engineer in Idaho and California and a graduate of the University of Idaho.

Thompson replaces Jim Coleman, of Hayden, whose term expired Jan. 31. He has served on the board since 2007.

Hoff is a pilot who owns and operates an aviation business at the Idaho Falls Airport. He served on the Idaho Aeronautics Board from 1998 to 2012. Hoff graduated from the Idaho State Technical School.

Hoff fills a vacant position on the board.

Idaho’s Oil and Gas Commission appointee

Betty Coppersmith, of Eagle, will serve on the Idaho Oil and Gas Conservation Commission.

She retired in 2016 after a 30-plus year career working for Chevron, Texaco Exploration and Production, Inc., and other energy companies. Coppersmith received her MBA from California State University-Bakersfield and her bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M University.

Coppersmith replaces Kevin Dickey who resigned in January at the request of Gov. Little due Dickey’s purchase of stock from an oil and gas company doing business in Idaho.

“All of these individuals are well qualified for the boards and commissioners on which they will serve,” Little said in a news release. “I appreciate their eagerness to step up and serve the people of Idaho.”

Related stories from Idaho Statesman

state-politics

state-politics

state-politics

state-politics

Cynthia Sewell

Idaho Statesman investigative reporter Cynthia Sewell was named the 2017 Idaho Press Club reporter of the year. A University of Oregon graduate, she joined the Statesman in 2005. Her family has lived in Idaho since the mid-1800s.

If you like seeing stories like this, please consider supporting our work with a digital subscription to the Idaho Statesman.

  Comments  