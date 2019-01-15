Idaho governor asks for and receives oil and gas commission chairman’s resignation

Gov. Brad Little has ousted Idaho Oil and Gas Conservation Commission Chairman Kevin Dickey because of an ethics issue.
“Today I asked for and accepted the resignation of the Idaho Oil and Gas Conservation Commission chairman,” Little said in a statement to the Statesman. “Citizen confidence in state government is and will remain one of my top priorities. My office will work to fill the vacancy on the commission as quickly as possible, and I will be requiring all members of the Idaho Oil and Gas Conservation Commission to undergo ethics training moving forward.”
Little did not state what ethics violation occurred.
Former Gov. Butch Otter appointed Dickey to a three-year term on the commission in July 2017.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Dickey, who lives in Emmett, is a petroleum engineer with 30-plus years of oil and gas industry experience.
The state has been investigating the oil and gas company Alta Mesa for “discrepancies” involving production records in Idaho. The company has repeatedly missed deadlines to provide information requested by the state.
In October, the Oil and Gas Conservation Commission voted to issue subpoenas to Alta Mesa to obtain documents and bring witnesses before the commission.
“I’m disappointed in how fast this process is not moving,” Dickey told the commission in October. Alta Mesa “appears to be stalling. They appear to be ignoring us.”
This is a breaking news story. Please go to idahostatesman.com for updates.
Comments