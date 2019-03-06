Idaho lawmakers show support for pets license plate. Up next? Denouncing hate plate

Idaho specialty license plates have become iconographic symbols for Idahoans’ values — kind of like a permanent bumper sticker.

The Idaho Transportation Department offers about 40 specialty plate designs, including Sawtooth National Recreation Area, Friends of the NRA, Peace Officer, Veteran, Support our Troops, and Wildlife.

Each specialty plate must be approved by the Idaho Legislature.

The Idaho Legislature on Wednesday showed its support for pets and the Idaho Humane Society by passing a bill creating a “pet-friendly” specialty license plate.

A portion of the plates’ sales goes to the Idaho Humane Society to fund low-cost spay and neutering programs in rural Idaho.

The bill’s next stop is the governor’s desk for his signature, which will make former Democratic Rep. Hy Kloc of Boise very happy. Kloc had been working on the bill for several years and last year saw it fail in a tie vote.

Now Idaho lawmakers must decide this session if they will support another specialty license plate bill: “Too Great to Hate.”

On Wednesday, Sens. Chuck Winder, R-Boise, and Cherie Buckner-Webb, D-Boise, brought in a late-entry bill to the Senate State Affairs Committee.

“There are people in the world that hate,” Winder told the committee while introducing the bill.

“You can think of the Ku Klax Klan and other organizations, like the Aryan Nations. We have them in Idaho. I think this is just a statement about the belief in Idaho that we are a caring state. We protect the rights of others,” he said.





The committee voted unanimously to print the bill. A committee hearing will take place at a later date.

The additional cost for the “pet-friendly” and proposed “too great for hate” plates plate will be $35 for the initial purchase and $25 for each annual registration.





Of that, $22 of the initial fee and $12 of each renewal will go toward each plate’s specified beneficiary, Idaho Humane Society and Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial, respectively.