Former Gov. Butch Otter steps into Caldwell City Council race to endorse John McGee

Former Gov. Butch Otter is stepping into the Caldwell City Council runoff election to endorse John McGee.

McGee announced the endorsement in a Facebook post Sunday night. He quoted Otter saying, “I’ve known John for almost 25 years. John and Hanna have served the community in many capacities over the years, helping to make Caldwell a better place to live.”

“Caldwell needs strong, conservative leadership in the City Council,” the post continued. “There’s no doubt that he is the right person for the job.”

Otter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

McGee, a former state lawmaker who in 2012 resigned following accusations of sexual harassment and a guilty plea in that case, was declared the apparent winner of the Nov. 5 election, with 39.2% of the vote in the three-way election for Seat 6. He was followed by Evangeline Beechler with 30.6% of the vote and Charles “Chuck” Stadick with 30.2%.

But Beechler requested a runoff election, arguing that city code states, “Members of the Caldwell city council shall be elected by a majority of the qualified electors as established by the Idaho Code,” or that winner must earn more than 50% of the vote.

McGee questioned whether the runoff was legal, but said he would “abide by” the city’s decision.

Beyond Otter’s endorsement, McGee has found strong allies in Idaho Republicans. His attorney is David Leroy, former lieutenant governor and attorney general. He also also been endorsed by Rep. Scott Syme of Caldwell and Sen. Patti Anne Lodge of Huston in Canyon County.

McGee has accused the Idaho Democratic Party, of which Beechler is the state chair, of intruding in the city’s election.

“The people of this community need to know that the Idaho Democratic Party has taken a nonpartisan election and made it all about attacking my past,” McGee said during a Nov. 11 press conference.

In a statement, Beechler said she was disappointed that McGee had “turned this local election into a partisan circus.”

“My opponent continues to seek the support of partisans in his attempt to make this race about politics, instead of Caldwell and our future,” Beechler wrote.

Early voting opened Monday, Nov. 18 and will go until Nov. 29.