For John McGee, Tuesday’s election shows just how forgiving some Idaho voters can be

Idahoans are a forgiving bunch — to a point.

Two politicians were seeking to get back into voters’ good graces in Tuesday’s election, and one succeeded.

John McGee, fallen from grace twice while he was a Republican state senator in a leadership position, ascended back into political office Tuesday, convincing voters to put him on the Caldwell City Council. With just a couple of precincts left to count, McGee received 1,191 votes, or 40.25%, in a three-way race.

McGee was arrested in 2011 on a DUI charge and a felony charge for allegedly stealing an SUV and crashing it in a driveway in Meridian. He pleaded guilty to misdemeanor DUI to avoid felony charges, got back on everyone’s good side, and then squandered his second chance when he was accused of sexually assaulting a woman behind locked office doors in the Senate offices.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Brent Coles, the former Boise mayor who resigned in 2003 amid felony charges of misusing public funds, meanwhile, was trending at about 7 percent of the vote in Tuesday’s election to return to the Boise mayor’s seat, well behind Lauren McLean, incumbent Dave Bieter and Rebecca Arnold, who were in the top three spots, respectively.

Coles perhaps presented the best case for redemption. Throughout the campaign, he graciously and calmly answered for his sins, even thanking questioners for the opportunity to address his past. His campaign, too, presented perhaps the best case for a challenge to the current administration, offering a measured and reasonable call for reining in spending, lowering property taxes and spending tax dollars more wisely on basic services, such as police and fire.

In the final week before the election, I heard multiple people say they liked what Coles was saying and were willing to forgive him. One quip I heard was that misusing a couple of thousand tax dollars (Coles’ indiscretion) was better than spending $100 million on a pet project (the now-stalled downtown library proposed by the city).

McGee is more difficult to justify.

His indiscretions can hardly be called indiscretions. These were serious charges — twice.

According to police reports, McGee took a Ford Excursion and cargo trailer from the Southwest Boise home of a “complete stranger” and crashed it in a yard. A breath test showed McGee’s blood alcohol content at nearly twice the legal limit.

McGee pleaded guilty to misdemeanor DUI, sparing him a felony conviction that would have forced him from the Senate. In January 2012, McGee returned to the Legislature and retained his position as caucus chairman, after no one even opposed him for the job.

If that weren’t bad enough, McGee ended up resigning just weeks later after a female staff member accused him of propositioning her for sex and making a series of other unwanted sexual advances inside his Idaho Capitol office, where at times McGee locked the door behind them.

The woman told investigators that he suggested she perform oral sex on him, and during another encounter, grabbed her buttocks, according to police reports, as reported at the time by The Associated Press and other media. She told police that McGee again called her into his office, locked the door and asked her to take her shirt off, according to a police report. She told detectives that she left the room while he was performing a sex act on himself.

McGee pleaded guilty to misdemeanor disturbing the peace and completed a 39-day stint in jail.

Despite these seemingly inexcusable acts by McGee, Bill Roscoe of the Boise Rescue Mission and state Sen. Patti Anne Lodge saw fit to excuse him, forgiving him to the point of giving him campaign donations of $100 and $500, respectively.

This, too, even though two highly qualified candidates, Evangeline Beechler and incumbent council member Chuck Stadick, were standing at the ready.

The good folks of Caldwell are certainly a forgiving bunch.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING What is this column all about? This column shares the personal opinions of Idaho Statesman opinion editor Scott McIntosh on current issues in the Treasure Valley, in Idaho and nationally. It represents one person’s opinion and is intended to spur a conversation and solicit others’ opinions. It is intended to be part of an ongoing civil discussion with the ultimate goal of providing solutions to community problems and making this a better place to live, work and play. Readers are encouraged to express their thoughts by submitting a letter to the editor. Click on “Submit a letter or opinion” at idahostatesman.com/opinion.