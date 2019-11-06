What Bieter is saying the day after McLean won more votes than he did, forcing runoff

Mayor David Bieter vowed to press on Wednesday in the race for mayor, saying a runoff election will allow him to focus more sharply on the differences between him and Lauren McLean.

Bieter, 60, will face McLean, 45, in a runoff election after neither candidate took a majority of the vote in Tuesday’s mayoral election. McLean had a 15-point lead over Bieter with all precincts reporting.

“The results from last night’s election made one thing clear — the people of Boise need more time and a robust dialogue to determine who their next mayor is,” Bieter said in an emailed statement. “It’s not a surprising result in a field of seven candidates — in fact, I welcome the opportunity to distinguish myself even more with my main competitor, Council Member McLean.”

The runoff election, the first for a Boise mayor, will be held Dec. 3 and will include only Bieter and McLean on the ballot. It is required by a city ordinance when no mayoral candidate gets a majority of the vote. It wlll cost the city about $100,000.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Bieter’s statement followed some speculation that he might drop out. Had he done that, a runoff election would still have been held, said Chelsea Carattini, spokeswoman for the Ada County Elections office.

Jamie Heinzerling, Boise’s deputy city clerk, said Wednesday before Bieter made his announcement that the third-place candidate would go on the ballot if one of the top two vote-getters dropped out. That would have been Ada County Highway District Commission President Rebecca Arnold. Arnold took 13.2% of the vote Tuesday, compared with McLean’s 45.7% and Bieter’s 30.3%.

“Over the next four weeks, we will work even harder to bring this election to more Boiseans so they can determine who they trust with the future of our city,” Bieter said.