Bieter criticizes mayoral opponents at BSU forum; candidates discuss diversity debate

Boise Mayor David Bieter criticized three of his mayoral opponents by name at a forum Monday, one that, until the event’s final few moments, had been most notable for being focused primarily on student concerns

Bieter named former mayor Brent Coles, Ada County Highway District commission President Rebecca Arnold and City Council President Lauren McLean in his closing statements when saying why he was different than the others on the stage.

“I spent years making up for Brent Coles’ scandal and the shame that he brought on the city and on our city employees that were part of that,” Bieter said before referring to Arnold and McLean by their first names. “Rebecca, bless your heart, but you’re one of the most contentious public servants that I’ve ever been around. And it shows up.”

On the other side of the stage, Arnold, who was standing because she said the chairs on stage hurt her back, started talking about how that wasn’t true as audience members started whispering loudly.

Bieter then starting talking about McLean, who has been on the City Council since Bieter appointed her to the office in 2011. McLean, who is less than $10,000 behind Bieter in cash donations according to recent campaign finance reports, has based her campaign in large part on building new relationships as a city and on offering Boiseans a fresh alternative to Bieter, who was first elected mayor in 2003.

“Lauren, 10 years on city council ... 10 years with very little to show for that,” Bieter said.”

He went on to say that was separated him is that he makes “tough decisions for the long-term vested interests of the city.”

Because Bieter was the final candidate to give his closing statements, it appeared for a moment that candidates would not get to respond. Coles said that he would like to, which was met with applause.

Coles said he had apologized for what happened when he left office, saying that the scandal where he misused public money “happened 16 years ago” and promising it would never happen again. Arnold, speaking next, said that what Bieter called contentious “many call courageous.” Many people had commended her, she said, for standing up to the mayor in the past.

McLean, who pointed out she has only been on the council for eight years, responded by saying what set her apart as a candidate is that she was “not focused on politics of the past,” which she said “goes on in so many places and prevents us from moving forward.”

Leading up to final statements, candidates had primarily promised to represent not just full-time residents of the city but also Boise State University’s more than 25,000 students.

Speaking to an audience of students, community members and university officials (including BSU President Marlene Tromp), the seven candidates answered questions on things important to students, such as job opportunities in the city, as well as things that matter to all people living in Boise — namely safety, affordability and transportation.

Candidates were asked to weigh in on the university’s recent controversy surrounding its diversity and inclusion efforts after 28 state legislators signed a letter saying those efforts went against the “Idaho way.” The candidates were asked specifically what “inclusive excellence” meant to them.

Bieter called the letter “really embarrassing” and pointed to Boise’s efforts on being a welcoming city, while City McLean said she felt it was important for the city government to be reflective of the city’s population in staffing and priorities.

Adriel Martinez said he would stick up for students even if that meant getting in trouble with state legislators. Arnold spoke about the value of making sure all people participate. Cortney Nielsen spoke about seeing diverse people at the Boise Music Festival.

The election is Nov. 5.