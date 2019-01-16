Judge finds Boise mass stabbing suspect Kinner is not fit to stand trial

The drawn-out hearing to determine whether a 31-year-old man accused of stabbing nine people in Boise is fit to stand trial has finally come to a conclusion.
On Wednesday afternoon, 4th District Court Judge Nancy Baskin ordered Timmy Earl Kinner Jr. to be committed to a state facility for treatment, according to online court records.
Kinner will be housed in the nine-bed Idaho Secure Mental Health Facility at the Idaho Maximum Security Institution because he is considered dangerous, according to Baskin’s order.
Idaho defendants who are found unfit to stand trial are typically committed for 90 days to one of two state mental hospitals: the 90-bed State Hospital South in Blackfoot or the 55-bed State Hospital North in Orofino. A judge who determines that a defendant does not belong at one of those places may commit that person to the prison facility south of Boise.
Kinner is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 3-year-old Ruya Kadir, and prosecutors plan to pursue the death penalty. He’s also facing numerous other charges, including eight counts of felony aggravated battery.
A trial date has been set for Jan. 13, 2020, but Kinner’s attorneys said in court last September that they do no believe he is able to assist in his own defense. A psychiatrist tasked with evaluating Kinner determined that he was not competent, a finding that prosecutors challenged at the evidentiary hearing that began on Dec. 27. It resumed Jan. 3, continued on Jan. 4 and convened again on Tuesday.
If after 90 days of treatment the defendant is still not deemed mentally fit to proceed, the court generally extends the commitment for up to another 180 days.
