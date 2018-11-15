Trial for Boise mass stabbing suspect pushed back until 2020. Here’s why.

In this Statesman file photo, Timmy Kinner appears at a hearing about his mental competency Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, at the Ada County Courthouse in Boise. Kinner is charged with one count of first-degree murder in the stabbing death of a 3-year-old girl, and eight counts of aggravated assault in connection with a June 30, 2018, attack at a refugee family’s birthday party. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com