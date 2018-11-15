Trial for Boise mass stabbing suspect pushed back until 2020. Here’s why.

By the time Timmy Kinner’s trial begins, a year and a half will have passed since he allegedly stabbed nine refugees in a Boise apartment complex, killing a 3-year-old girl and seriously injuring the other victims.
On Thursday, Judge Nancy Baskin agreed to move Kinner’s trial to Jan. 13, 2020. It was previously set to begin Jan. 31, 2019.
Kinner’s attorney requested the date be changed, arguing that it would take a year to prepare for a high-profile death penalty case. The prosecution didn’t object.
When the trial begins, it will run four days a week: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, as Baskin has conflicts on Wednesday.
This is the second time Kinner’s trial has been delayed. It was originally set for Jan. 3, 2019. Court officials have previously said they expect the trial will take about eight weeks.
Kinner will appear in court next month at a hearing to determine whether he’s mentally fit to stand trial. On Thursday, Baskin agreed to a defense motion to close that hearing to the public due to the “highly personal” medical information that will likely be shared. Victims and a handful of others, including victim-witness coordinators, will be permitted to attend.
