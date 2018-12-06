Prosecutors plan to challenge psychiatrist’s findings on competency of suspect in Boise mass stabbing

Ada County prosecutors want to postpone the competency hearing for a man accused of stabbing nine people — including a 3-year-old who later died — and they plan to challenge a psychiatrist’s findings of Timmy Earl Kinner Jr.’s fitness to stand trial, according to online court records.
Prosecutors filed a motion Nov. 30 to move the competency hearing to a later date. That motion was sealed, and so was a motion by the defense objecting to the date change. The defense also filed a motion that it does not object to the psychiatrist’s findings, while the prosecutors filed a motion of intent to contest the findings. Those were also sealed.
The psychiatrist’s report is sealed as well.
A hearing on these motions is taking place today at the Ada County Courthouse. Prosecutors said in court that they have an expert they want to review the 300-400 pages of findings by a court-appointed psychologist and psychiatrist in Kinner’s case.
Kinner is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Ruya Kadir. He’s facing numerous other charges, including eight counts of aggravated assault.
Kinner’s competency hearing is scheduled for Dec. 13. Judge Nancy Baskin ordered the hearing closed to the public, other than stabbing victims, victim-witness coordinators and a police investigator.
Two weeks ago, Kinner’s attorneys asked Baskin to move the high-profile death penalty case from January 2019 to January 2020. It is now set to begin on Jan. 13, 2020.
Police investigators said Kinner went on a violent rampage at the Wylie Street Station Apartments on June 30 because he was kicked out by a woman who invited him to stay there as a guest.
The nine mass stabbing victims included six children, including 3-year-old Ruya, who was celebrating her birthday. She died two days after the stabbing. All of the victims were refugees from Syria, Iraq and Ethiopia.
