Boise woman killed, 2 others hospitalized in 4-car crash on Idaho 55 as tire breaks loose

A Boise woman is dead and two others were hospitalized after a four-vehicle crash took place north of Cascade.

Idaho State Police troopers were dispatched just after 3:30 p.m. Monday to a crash along Idaho 55 near milepost 119, according to an ISP news release.

After an investigation, troopers say that a Dodge pickup truck pulling a utility trailer was driving north on the highway when a trailer tire broke off and entered southbound lanes. The tire then hit a southbound Ford pickup truck hauling an enclosed trailer.

The Ford pickup crossed into northbound lanes, where it hit a Honda Accord head-on. The Ford pickup and the Honda went down an embankment after the crash. During the crash, the Ford pickup’s trailer broke free and continued south on the roadway, where it hit a Nissan.

Though the driver of the Honda was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, she died from her injuries at the scene. ISP did not name the deceased woman, but identified her as a 58-year-old Boise woman.

The drivers of the Ford pickup, a Caldwell man, and the Nissan, a Donnelly man, were taken to a local hospital.

The highway was blocked for roughly four hours Monday afternoon as police investigated the scene and cleared the roadway. The Valley County Sheriff’s Office and the Idaho Transportation Department assisted at the scene.

The crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police.