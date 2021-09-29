Traffic & Transportation
Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after being hit by vehicle, Boise police say
A pedestrian has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle on Overland Road, according to the Boise Police Department.
The person was crossing Overland west of Five Mile Road in West Boise on Wednesday night when they were struck, according to a police tweet posted at 8:15 p.m. The pedestrian has been hospitalized with severe injuries.
Westbound traffic on Overland in that area is closed as the investigation takes place, police said.
