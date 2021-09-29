Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after being hit by vehicle, Boise police say

Boise Police are investigating an accident on Overland Road that sent a pedestrian to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The person was crossing Overland west of Five Mile Road in West Boise on Wednesday night when they were struck, according to a police tweet posted at 8:15 p.m. The pedestrian has been hospitalized with severe injuries.

Westbound traffic on Overland in that area is closed as the investigation takes place, police said.