Caldwell man dies in motorcycle crash near Melba on Saturday night, police say

A Caldwell man died Saturday in a motorcycle crash, police said.

Around 7 p.m. Saturday, Idaho State Police responded to a crash on State Highway 45 at milepost 11.5 near Melba, according to an ISP news release.

The 60-year-old, traveling north, lost control of the Honda VT1300 motorcycle and crashed, the release said.

He was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene, the release said. Next of kin was notified.

Traffic was blocked in both lanes for about three hours, according to the ISP.

The Idaho Way newsletter A weekly roundup of opinions, commentary and your views from around the region. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

This story was originally published September 26, 2021 11:06 AM.