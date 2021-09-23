Traffic & Transportation
Two people hospitalized in South Boise after vehicle hit by train, police say
Two people were hospitalized in South Boise on Thursday after a train collided with a vehicle, according to the Boise Police Department.
On railroad tracks near West Kootenai Street and Pico Street, near Terry Day Park, a train collided with a large passenger vehicle, according to a tweet from BPD.
“Preliminary evidence indicates the driver of the vehicle disobeyed signals to stop and the train collided with the vehicle’s passenger side,” a second tweet indicated. The driver and a passenger, both of whom had non-life-threatening injuries, were taken to a hospital.
Police and Boise Fire responded to the scene, and authorities asked residents to avoid the area.
