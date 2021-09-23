Two people hospitalized in South Boise after vehicle hit by train, police say

A train collided with the passenger side of a vehicle after the driver failed to obey signals to stop on Thursday, according to Boise Police. Boise Police Department

This is a breaking news story. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates.

To sign up for breaking news alerts, click here.

Two people were hospitalized in South Boise on Thursday after a train collided with a vehicle, according to the Boise Police Department.

On railroad tracks near West Kootenai Street and Pico Street, near Terry Day Park, a train collided with a large passenger vehicle, according to a tweet from BPD.

(1) Boise Police and Fire are on scene of a vehicle vs train collision on the railroad tracks near W. Kootenai St and Pico St. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/yyfyMhqFKe — Boise PD (@BoisePD) September 23, 2021

“Preliminary evidence indicates the driver of the vehicle disobeyed signals to stop and the train collided with the vehicle’s passenger side,” a second tweet indicated. The driver and a passenger, both of whom had non-life-threatening injuries, were taken to a hospital.

The Idaho Way newsletter A weekly roundup of opinions, commentary and your views from around the region. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Police and Boise Fire responded to the scene, and authorities asked residents to avoid the area.