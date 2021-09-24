Most westbound Interstate 84 lanes closed to traffic in Nampa after multiple crashes

This is a breaking news story. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates.

Most westbound lanes on Interstate 84 in Nampa are closed Friday afternoon after multiple crashes near the Franklin Boulevard exit, according to Idaho State Police.

ISP announced the highway closure at 2:25 p.m. in a tweet, and said troopers are at the scene.

According to dispatch, only one westbound lane of traffic is open.

Fire and emergency medical services were also at the scene, according to dispatch, but it was not immediately clear from which jurisdictions.

