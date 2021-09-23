Idaho woman hit, killed along Interstate 84 near Boise after running out of gas

An Idaho woman is dead after a car crash took place along Interstate 84 late Wednesday night.

Around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday, Idaho State Police were called to a crash in the eastbound lanes of I-84 near milepost 66, which is east of Boise, according to a news release from ISP.

Troopers say that a 54-year-old Boise woman, identified by ISP as Kala Blush, ran out of gas for her SUV and stopped on the right shoulder of the interstate.

As Blush left her car, she walked into a lane of traffic and was hit by a pickup truck being driven by a 60-year-old Oklahoma man.

Blush died at the scene, and ISP has notified next of kin.

ISP did not say in the release if the pickup truck driver is suspected of any wrongdoing.