Most inbound lanes on Boise Connector closed after wreck, police say

Most eastbound lanes on Interstate 184, known as the Connector, are closed to traffic after an accident, according to the Idaho State Police.

A single-vehicle crash occurred underneath the Emerald Street overpass, on the Connector, shortly after 4 p.m., according to dispatch. The left lane of traffic on I-184 is still open, according to Ada County Dispatch. Boise Police are also diverting traffic to Interstate 84.

The westbound lanes weren’t affected.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Due to a collision and ongoing investigation on the connector, BPD is closing traffic on the inbound connector toward downtown. Traffic is being diverted to I-84. Drivers are urged to take an alternate route. — Boise PD (@BoisePD) August 26, 2021

