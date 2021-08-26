Traffic & Transportation
Most inbound lanes on Boise Connector closed after wreck, police say
Most eastbound lanes on Interstate 184, known as the Connector, are closed to traffic after an accident, according to the Idaho State Police.
A single-vehicle crash occurred underneath the Emerald Street overpass, on the Connector, shortly after 4 p.m., according to dispatch. The left lane of traffic on I-184 is still open, according to Ada County Dispatch. Boise Police are also diverting traffic to Interstate 84.
The westbound lanes weren’t affected.
