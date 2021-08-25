Idaho woman killed, 2 people injured after head-on car crash near Caldwell

A Nampa woman is dead and two others were injured after a head-on car crash early Tuesday morning near Caldwell.

At 2:24 a.m. Tuesday, Idaho State Police were dispatched to the scene of a collision on U.S. 26 just west of Wagner Road and northwest of Caldwell, according to an ISP news release.

Troopers believe that a 21-year-old Parma man was driving west on the highway when his Honda Civic crossed the center line and struck a Hyundai Accent sedan head-on. The driver of the Hyundai, identified as 26-year-old Nampa resident Jessica Perez, died at the scene. She was wearing a seat belt, police said.

A passenger in the Hyundai, a 23-year-old Nampa man, and the driver of the Civic were taken to a local hospital by ambulance for treatment. They were not wearing seat belts, according to ISP.

Troopers had the roadway blocked for roughly three and a half hours while investigating and clearing the scene. Members of the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office, Caldwell Fire Department and Canyon County Paramedics also responded.

The crash is being investigated by ISP.