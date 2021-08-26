ACHD budget up $15 million, commission seeks new law ‘to have growth pay for itself’

Commissioner Jim Hansen said it’s only the second time in his nine years on the Ada County Highway District Commission that the district’s budget was unanimously approved. The ACHD 2022 budget passed following a hearing and discussion on Wednesday evening.

“And I think only the second you’ve approved,” Commission President Kent Goldthorpe said.

Next year’s $150.6 million budget is up $15 million from 2021’s $135.7 million budget. The majority of funds will go to maintenance, operations and more than 100 capital improvement projects.

While the commissioners could no longer increase the proposed budget since it had already been publicized, they did make some changes.

Commission pulls back on property tax increase

The Idaho Way newsletter A weekly roundup of opinions, commentary and your views from around the region. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Last year, the Ada County Highway District chose not to increase its share of property taxes. But the commissioners said they needed a significant bump this year to address the district’s debt.

Going into tonight, the drafted budget showed a plan to take a 10% increase in ACHD’s share of property taxes. It surpassed the Legislature’s new 8% cap on property tax increases through use of forgone. ACHD planned to take the maximum 3% annual ongoing tax increase allowable each year, a 3% new construction increase and use a special rule that allows taxing districts to take another 4% through forgone taxes. Forgone taxes are tax increases that the district could have used in past years but chose to bank for the future instead.

ACHD planned to take the maximum 1% in forgone taxes allowed for maintenance and operations and the maximum 3% forgone allowed for capital projects.

However, the commissioners decided using forgone on capital projects would waste their money because, unlike other types of forgone taxes, capital improvement forgone is nonrenewable. They voted to change the budget to remove that 3%, lowering the budget by $1.3 million. ACHD will now receive a 7% increase in their portion of property taxes.

The Ada County Highway District has spent years trying to get legislators to pass a new law to expand impact fee funding. Katherine Jones kjones@idahostatesman.com

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Ordinance would make growth pay for itself

The commissioners voted to tie the budget to the creation of a new impact fee ordinance. They now have until June to get an ordinance passed that would expand the ways impact fees can be used by ACHD. Impact fees are charged to developers to pay for the cost of new improvements needed to accommodate growth. The commissioners have been frustrated by how few things can be funded through those fees.

“(One hearing testifier) was addressing the spot where two years ago a little 7-year-old boy was killed,” Commission President Kent Goldthorpe said, referring to an incident in which a driver hit a young bicyclist on Amity Road east of the Cloverdale Intersection. “Immediately I asked for some of that $3 million I got out of the budget that year for sidewalk gaps to be used to fix that. We couldn’t do it.”

The limitations have made it difficult to pay for all infrastructure needs caused growth.

“I’ve talked to some of the people who are building up in the Foothills and they’re surprised that when they pay their impact fees it doesn’t go to address the things that the new traffic is helping to aggravate,” Hansen said.

“I ran to have growth pay for itself,” Commissioner Alexis Pickering agreed.

Once they approve a draft, ACHD will need the Legislature’s help to pass it.

The commissioners also voted to tie the creation of a capital project priority list and the creation of a process to install temporary traffic calming features where neighbors have expressed concerns about speeding to the passing of the 2022 budget.

“We got two really good things accomplished by attaching them to critical votes last year...and it was because the commission attached those as part of the (budget) approval,” Hansen said.

No raises for ACHD leadership

The commissioners decided to remove a section from the budget that would have given themselves and ACHD director Bruce Wong each $2,000 in additional annual compensation.

“It’s a hard time for a lot of folks,” Pickering said. “I’ve seen how much we’ve worked, but I just don’t feel like it’s the right time to get raises. We should set an example, especially if we’re taking a little bit of forgone.”

Sally Krutzig covers Treasure Valley growth and development. Have a story suggestion or a question? Email Krutzig at skrutzig@idahostatesman.com.