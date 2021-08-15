Nampa man killed in head-on crash with Boise man near McCall on Saturday afternoon

A Nampa man died in a head-on collision near McCall on Saturday afternoon, according to an Idaho State Police news release.

Fifty-one-year-old Thomas E. German was driving north on Idaho 55 in a 2007 Toyota Corolla around 3:15 p.m. Saturday when he reportedly crossed the center line, colliding head-on with a 2018 Ford F-250 driven south by 69-year-old Donald C. Carnosso of Boise. Carnosso was also pulling a travel trailer.

The crash occurred around milepost 142 and blocked the road for about five hours.

Police said German died of injuries from the crash at the scene. According to the news release, German and an unnamed passenger in his vehicle were not wearing seat belts. Carnosso and an unnamed passenger in his vehicle were wearing seat belts.

No other injuries were reported, and police said they did not transport occupants of either vehicle to the hospital.

