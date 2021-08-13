Crash on Idaho 55 outside Eagle injures two, State Police say. One driver is cited.

A Friday morning crash on Idaho 55 just outside of Eagle injured two people, according to Idaho State Police.

Sometime before 11:14 a.m., a woman driving a Chevy SUV left Dry Creek Road and pulled onto Idaho 55, where she “collid(ed) with a Dodge Ram pickup,” according to a news release.

“The impact caused the pickup to overturn and land on its top just off the roadway,” the release said.

A female passenger in the pickup and its male driver, both from Reno, were taken to a hospital with “injuries that on scene did not appear to be life-threatening,” the release said.

The SUV’s driver, from Houston, was not injured but was cited by police for misdemeanor inattentive driving and for the infraction of failing to yield at a stop sign, police said.

The accident blocked traffic on the highway for around 40 minutes Friday.