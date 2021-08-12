Vehicle-electric scooter crash in Boise sends rider to hospital with severe injuries

Getty Images

The Boise Police Department is investigating a crash that occurred between a vehicle and an electric scooter in downtown Boise on Wednesday night.

At around 7 p.m., the scooter and vehicle collided at the intersection of 15th and Idaho streets. The scooter operator was traveling northbound on 15th and the motorist was heading westbound on Idaho, according to a BPD spokesperson, Haley Williams.

The adult female scooter rider was taken to a hospital with “life-threatening injuries,” according to a BPD tweet. Early on Thursday afternoon, the rider remained in the hospital.

In the tweet posted at around 8:45 p.m., police had closed the intersection to investigate. The street is no longer closed, but the investigation is ongoing.

Boise Police are investigating a crash between a vehicle and an electric scooter that happened at 15th & Idaho around 7pm. The scooter rider was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Officers have closed the intersection and the investigation is ongoing. — Boise PD (@BoisePD) August 12, 2021

