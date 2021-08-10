Traffic & Transportation
Lanes reopen on Boise Connector after overturned recycling truck causes fire, police say
An accident involving a recycling truck closed multiple lanes on Interstate 184 on Tuesday, according to Idaho State Police.
At around 11:30 a.m., police responded to the crash at the eastbound Cole Road/Overland Road exit. The accident closed exit 50 A/B as well as the flyover, which connects Interstate 84 with the Connector.
By 3 p.m. on Tuesday, all lanes had reopened.
The single-vehicle accident involving a recycling truck hauling scrap metal also caused a grass fire alongside the highway, according to the Boise Fire Department.
“The overturned recycling truck resulted in a small fuel spill,” Boise Fire tweeted just before 1 p.m., and it “burned about a 20 foot by 20 foot patch of grass.”
Boise Police also responded to the incident, according to a tweet.
