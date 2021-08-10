Lanes reopen on Boise Connector after overturned recycling truck causes fire, police say

The Boise Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle accident on Tuesday that closed exit lanes on Interstate 184 and caused a small grass fire.

An accident involving a recycling truck closed multiple lanes on Interstate 184 on Tuesday, according to Idaho State Police.

At around 11:30 a.m., police responded to the crash at the eastbound Cole Road/Overland Road exit. The accident closed exit 50 A/B as well as the flyover, which connects Interstate 84 with the Connector.

By 3 p.m. on Tuesday, all lanes had reopened.

The single-vehicle accident involving a recycling truck hauling scrap metal also caused a grass fire alongside the highway, according to the Boise Fire Department.

“The overturned recycling truck resulted in a small fuel spill,” Boise Fire tweeted just before 1 p.m., and it “burned about a 20 foot by 20 foot patch of grass.”

The Idaho Way newsletter A weekly roundup of opinions, commentary and your views from around the region. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Boise Police also responded to the incident, according to a tweet.