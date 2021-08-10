Traffic & Transportation
Monday morning single-vehicle crash kills woman in Southeast Boise, police say
A woman was killed in a single-vehicle accident early Monday morning in Boise, according to police.
The driver was traveling in the 3000 block of Gekeler Lane, in Southeast Boise, at around 3:30 a.m. when the accident occurred, the Boise Police Department said in a news release.
“Evidence indicates that the driver of the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed, left the roadway and struck a tree,” the release said.
The driver, who was wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. There was no one else in the vehicle.
As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, the Ada County Coroner’s Office had not released the identity of the driver. A BPD investigation into the crash is ongoing.
Comments