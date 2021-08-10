Train hits car south of Weiser, killing Canyon County man, Idaho State Police say

A Canyon County man is dead after a train hit his car, causing a fiery crash Monday evening south of Weiser.

Idaho State Police troopers were called just before 5:15 p.m. Monday to the scene of a crash near the intersection of River Dock Road and U.S. Highway 95, according to a news release from ISP.

Troopers believe that a man identified as David Vink, a 69-year-old Middleton resident, was driving east on River Dock Road in a sedan when he reportedly failed to yield to a train that was going north.

Investigators say that upon impact, the car was pushed away from train tracks before hitting a power pole and catching fire. The car was fully engulfed in flames, according to ISP.

Vink died from his injuries at the scene. This family has been notified.

The Idaho Way newsletter A weekly roundup of opinions, commentary and your views from around the region. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

State police were investigating of the crash.