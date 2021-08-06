All lanes open after crash involving 2 vehicles on I-84 in Nampa, police say

Westbound lanes on Interstate 84 at Exit 33, also known as the Karcher Interchange, are fully reopened after a Friday night collision, according to Idaho State Police.

Officers responded to the scene about 7:52 p.m. in response to a two-vehicle crash that closed all lanes, according to dispatch. At least one person has non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

At 9:14 p.m., police announced in a tweet that all lanes had reopened.