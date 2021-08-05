Man killed in Boise crash after motorcycle hits garbage truck near Executive Drive

Police in Boise are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and a garbage truck.

About 5:40 p.m. Wednesday, officers were dispatched to the 11000 block of West Executive Drive after hearing reports of a car versus motorcycle crash, according to a news release from the Boise Police Department.

Officers believe that a man on a motorcycle was driving west in a turn lane while trying to pass other vehicles. The crash took place when the motorcycle driver “failed to negotiate a curve” and hit the garbage truck.

Even though he was wearing a helmet, the man died at a local hospital from his injuries.

The man’s name was not released by police. The Ada County Coroner’s Office is expected to identify him after notifying next of kin.

The Idaho Way newsletter A weekly roundup of opinions, commentary and your views from around the region. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Police Department’s crash reconstruction team was called to the scene to investigate. The crash remained under investigation Thursday.