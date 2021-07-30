Construction on overpasses along Interstate 84 in Nampa begins Monday, will slow traffic

Two Idaho Transportation Department construction projects, in Nampa and Fruitland, are set to begin on Monday.

Construction work on multiple bridges over Interstate 84 in Nampa will start Monday morning, according to ITD. Between 11th Avenue and Franklin Boulevard, the multipart construction is expected to last until late September, according to a news release. The work will begin at the 11th Avenue overpass above I-84, where traffic will be reduced to one lane on the bridge from around 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“The bridge will be fully open at night or when work is not occurring,” the release said. “Later in the project, lane restrictions will occur on I-84 at night while crews work on the Union Pacific Railroad and Phyllis Canal bridges.”

Eastbound lanes on I-84 will be closed from around 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on weekdays and from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. on weekends, according to an ITD fact sheet.

Other daytime ramp and lane closures will also occur at the Franklin Boulevard interchange, and the speed limit will be reduced, according to ITD.

“ITD understands that all the I-84 work in Canyon County impacts motorists,” Luke Rudolph, ITD project manager, said in the release. “All work is being coordinated to minimize impacts as much as possible.”

Road work project on U.S. 95 in Fruitland

A sealcoating project on a 5-mile stretch of U.S. 95 between I-84 Exit 3 and Gayway Corner, in Fruitland, will also begin on Monday.

Crews will conduct the work during the daytime, according to a Friday release from ITD. Drivers should expect reduced speed limits, as well as pilot cars and flaggers, in the construction zone, which is on a section of highway with four travel lanes and a center turn lane.

“We’re anticipating closing two travel lanes, which we’ll seal, and moving traffic to two, two-way lanes of travel,” a spokesperson for ITD, Jake Melder, told the Idaho Statesman by email. “Delay should be minimal, but where we have major intersections is likely the spot for highest congestion.”

The project is expected to “maximize the lifespan of the pavement and preserve mobility on U.S. 95,” the release said, and is slated to be completed by mid- or late August.